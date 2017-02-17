Eastern Cape EFF's urgent dress code application struck down

Bhisho – The urgent application of the EFF in the Eastern Cape to have the legislature's dress code, which was adopted in 2015, declared unconstitutional was dismissed in the High Court in Bhisho.

The matter was struck off the roll with costs to the EFF, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape legislature Velisile Bukula said.

EFF members wanted to wear their red regalia in the legislature.

Bukula said the party served the legislation with papers on Wednesday and the matter was heard in court on Thursday afternoon.

"The EFF had brought this application on an urgent basis despite the policy having been applicable since 2015 and being complied with by all members of the legislature," said Bukula.

According to Bukula, in handing down judgment the court said it could not comprehend how the matter had become urgent because of the State of the Province Address when the policy had been in existence since 2015.

The court said the party needed to prove harm in order to succeed in their application. It also added that there would be no harm suffered by members of the EFF or any other member of the legislature if they are appropriately dressed, Bukula said.

"The legislature reiterates that its standing rules and orders as well as policies are valid and binding as they are a product of thorough consultative processes in multi-party structures where minority parties are also represented."

The EFF could not be reached for comment.

