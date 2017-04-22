 

Eastern Cape granny, 72, and granddaughter killed in axe attack

2017-04-22 11:11

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly woman and her granddaughter, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday. 

The 72-year-old woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter were found dead at their home in Khabakazi Village in Centane, police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The two were alone at home on Friday afternoon when the incident happened. The attacker was allegedly armed with an axe.

The victims suffered upper body injuries. They both died on the scene. The motive for the killing was unknown, Manatha said.   

Read more on:    east london  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man killed in Cape Town fire

2017-04-22 11:10

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths up 51% from 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:09 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Khayelitsha 17:42 PM
Road name: Spine Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 21 2017-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 