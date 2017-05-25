 

Eastern Cape men sentenced to life for murdering, burning woman

2017-05-25 21:34

Amanda Khoza, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Three men were sentenced to life imprisonment at the Mthatha High Court on Thursday for murdering a woman and later burning her body, local police said on Thursday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, captain Jackson Manatha, said Matoyo Mazazandile, 30, Sogaxa Ntabethemba, 35, and Mazwana Phira, 30, were found guilty for the murder of a 55-year-old woman.

The deceased was shot and killed and her body was later burnt by the three accused.

Jackson said the accused also set the woman's homestead alight.

The crime was committed on August, 11, 2016 at Sigangala Location, Mnyameni Village, Centane.

The motive for the murder has not been established.

Jackson said the three accused were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for arson, eight years for the possession of an unlicensed fire arm and six years imprisonment for unlicensed ammunition.

Read more on:    east london  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New state capture report launched at Wits

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/Sport
WATCH: Victorious Blitzboks team thank media for their support
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 