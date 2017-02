What To Read Next

Port Elizabeth – An 18-year-old boy was on Tuesday sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the rape of a three-year-old girl in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape police said.

The Tsomo Regional Court handed down the sentence, Captain Jackson Manatha said in a statement.

The boy, who was 16 at the time, raped the girl in Xilinxa village, Ngqamakhwe, on April 21, 2015.