EFF and UDM coalition problems not insurmountable - Maimane

Pretoria
- The unwillingness of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to discuss their
decision to stay away from councils led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) is not
an insurmountable issue, said DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
The
EFF’s boycott of municipal council meetings in DA-led metros comes after Nelson
Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani of the UDM was removed through a
motion of no confidence brought by Patriotic Alliance member Marlon Daniels and
supported by the DA.
The
DA in the Eastern Cape then requested an urgent meeting with the EFF noting "with
great disappointment the decision by the EFF to abscond from the councils".
EFF
spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi fired back at the DA’s meeting request saying
they will not meet with the SA to discuss the boycott as they are not in any
coalition with the DA and do not owe the DA any explanation.
"The
EFF will never explain itself to a white man," said Nldozi.
"The
very tone and choice of words expressed
in the DA statement demonstrate the supremacist attitude we have been talking
about all along. To refer to our decision as 'short sighted' is proof
of arrogance, always portraying their point of view as superior."
'DA was not the choice'
The
EFF also said the 2016 election outcome was that people had rejected the ANC,
but that the poll results did not translate into the DA being the choice.
Speaking
on the side lines of a victory braai for DA student organisation’s win in the
University of Pretoria SRC elections, Maimane likened coalitions to marriage.
"Coalitions
are like a marriage, you have a disagreement on one issue and that is the end
of the marriage, it can’t be, you must engage, that is why we are open for
dialogue that’s why we are calling for dialogue," said Maimane.
"I
think we will continue to work, this is not an insurmountable issue, we will
continue to work, we will continue delivering to the people."
Maimane
reiterated his agreement in the removal of Bobani saying the DA’s mandate is to
serve the people, pass budgets, fight corruption and remove the ANC from government.
"If
there are instances where people want to support the ANC by voting with the ANC
as is councillor Boboni in Nelson Mandela Bay, then you can say that you are in
a coalition with them, you must say that those people want to help the ANC.
"We
still believe the situations we have are not insurmountable. We
will still welcome an opportunity to meet them and engage them as we will every
other party."
The
DA also alleged there was corruption under Bobani and as such, the UDM have
taken the party to court to force the DA to produce evidence of Bobani’s alleged corruption.