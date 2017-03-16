 

EFF boycott Zuma's question session, again

2017-03-16 15:00

Thulani Gqirana, News24

The brawl between EFF members and parliament protection services members during SONA 2017. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

The brawl between EFF members and parliament protection services members during SONA 2017. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The EFF on Thursday again boycotted President Jacob Zuma’s question and answer session in the National Assembly.

Zuma was answering questions in the National Assembly for the first time this year, since his State of the Nation Address on February 9, when the party’s MPs refused to let him speak.

He was answering questions about challenges in equality, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) crisis, and the ANC’s deployment of Brian Molefe to Parliament following his resignation from Eskom.

The EFF decided last year to not listen to Zuma, as he was not "their president".

During Zuma’s last question session of 2016, in November, the party said they would find ways of protecting Parliament from Zuma.

"Jacob Zuma was found by the Constitutional Court to have violated his oath of office, and thereby undermining the Constitution in that he failed to uphold and protect it," spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in November.

"Zuma failed to do this in relation to the processes of the upgrade of his private home in Nkandla, where he unduly benefitted from the abuse and misuse of state funds."

Read more on:    eff  |  jacob zuma  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No calls in Cabinet for Dlamini's head to roll - Radebe

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Caught in the act: Jhb break-in goes hilariously wrong

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 