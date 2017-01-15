 

EFF calls for arrest of farmer who allegedly shot man for 'stealing' a tree

2017-01-15 11:00

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

(EFF website)

(EFF website)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The EFF has called for the immediate arrest of a Limpopo farmer who they say shot a 23-year-old man in his left leg at the Mokwalakwala farm in Duiwelskloof. 

The farmer allegedly attacked Simon Mmetli on January 4 after he was found carrying four pieces of wood to make a fire, party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement on Sunday.

Ndlozi said Mmetli was transferred to Mankweng hospital on Thursday where he was set to have the bullet removed from his leg.  

But the operation was not performed due to his low blood levels, he said.  

“The EFF asserts that it is atrocious, at the least, that a young man was shot in the leg and the police of Modjadjiskloof Police Station have done absolutely nothing about the matter," Ndlozi said.

"[The suspect] is roaming the streets of Limpopo as a free man only because he is white and his victim is black.The EFF calls for the immediate arrest of the culprit and for the case to be treated with vigorous urgency.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident to News24 and said the farmer and Mmetli had opened cases against each other.

"The farmer opened a case of theft against the man after he alleged that he stole a Bloekom tree from his farm and the man opened a case of attempted murder.

“The case docket was handed to province with the view of checking the contents and appropriate action will be taken," Mojapelo said.  

Read more on:    polokwane  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Motorist killed after car crashes into bus

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:54 AM
Road name: Longmarket Street

Cape Town 10:54 AM
Road name: Bree Street

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 