EFF calls for end to political killings in wake of Magaqa's death

Durban – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for an end to political killings following the murder of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa, who died on Monday.

"Political differences should never degenerate into violence because such will lead to common ruins," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.

Magaqa, a ward councillor in Umzimkhulu in southern KwaZulu-Natal, died at the Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban from gunshot wounds he sustained in a suspected ambush in July. He was 35.

The EFF offered its "deepest and heartfelt" condolences to Magaqa's family and friends.

"He [was]….part of a generation that proclaimed economic freedom in our lifetime and endured political persecution for his unwavering and courageous association with the legitimate outcomes of the 24th National Congress," Ndlozi said.

'Fearless economic freedom fighter'

Meanwhile, the ANC has described Magaqa as a "young lion" and one of the party’s bravest and fearless fighters.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Magaqa was part of a generation of young people in the ANC who fought tirelessly for economic freedom.



"He lived his life boldly and courageously, standing true to his convictions, in even the most trying times," Kodwa said.

Magaqa was part of the ANCYL top six in 2011 with then-president Julius Malema.

He was suspended in 2012 following a series of statements made against senior party leaders.

On Monday evening, Malema tweeted that Magaqa was a "fearless economic freedom fighter".

ANCYL KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said Magaqa set an "exceptional" example for fellow youth league members.

"He was a loyal and dedicated servant of the people of South Africa and a true revolutionary," Sabelo told News24.