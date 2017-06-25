 

EFF claims that state, not just Guptas, spy on Malema

2017-06-25 15:23

News24 Correspondent

Julius Malema (News24)

Julius Malema (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema is being spied on by the government as well as by the Guptas, the party alleged on Sunday.

“Beyond the Guptas it is the state that is actually spying on the CIC [Commander-in-Chief],” EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi said in a statement.

“We know that they also illegally monitor his calls and have been doing so for some time,” he claimed.

News24, amaBhungane and Scorpio reported that recently leaked emails from the Guptas and their business associates showed that Malema was one of a number of prominent South Africans apparently being spied on by the family.

- Read more: #GuptaLeaks: Guptas spied on Manuel, Malema and bank bosses

An excel spreadsheet was discovered amongst the emails which contains Malema’s travel itinerary and ID number in connection with six trips in and out of South Africa in 2015.

Malema has confirmed the information on the spreadsheet is accurate.

Ndlozi said the travel details which the family had, contained information that was never publically released.

“It is impossible for the Guptas, on their own, to attain this information without the help of both Home Affairs and State Security,” he suggested.

Spying equipment

Ndlozi also raised another allegation in his statement on Sunday, saying that the party was “aware that the Guptas possess spying equipment from Russia which they brought illegally into the country”.

The EFF said it was concerned about the safety of Malema.

“Not so long ago, we have had to track a car that was following him around.”

Ndlozi said the party was puzzled as to why the family would apparently be spying on Malema.

“We cannot think of any other reason why they would spy on him, except with the hope to find him isolated and take his life.”

Confrontation

The EFF will approach the Inspector General of Intelligence over the apparent evidence of spying in the leaked emails, said Ndlozi.

“We are not scared of them [the Guptas]. If they want our leader, we shall meet them toe to toe right at their doorstep and give them whatever it is they are looking for,” said Ndlozi.

He said going forward it seemed “clear that confrontation is inevitable” and that the party would “ready ourselves for anything…"

“If authorities will not act with decisiveness, they will leave us with no option but to defend ourselves with whatever revolutionary means possible,” said Ndlozi.

- Read more about the #GuptaLeaks

Read more on:    eff  |  julius malema  |  politics  |  gupta emails  |  gupta leaks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Terrifying. Beautiful. Forgiving. A bond with the sea is for life

40 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 16:03 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 24 2017-06-24 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 