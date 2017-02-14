EFF goes to court to force Parliament to discipline Zuma

Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters is taking
Speaker Baleka Mbete to court to force Parliament to discipline President Jacob
Zuma for failing to uphold the Constitution.
EFF leader Julius Malema said they want direct access to the
Constitutional Court.
"We have taken the decision to approach the ConCourt
directly," Malema said on Tuesday.
This is after the court found that Zuma failed to uphold the
Constitution when he failed to implement the Public Protector's remedial action
that he pay back the money spent on non-security upgrades at his Nkandla home.
The EFF has been calling on Parliament to take action
against Zuma following the March 2016 Constitutional Court decision.
EFF MPs were thrown out of Parliament during the State of
the Nation Address (SONA) last Thursday, while demanding that Mbete takes
action against Zuma.