EFF North West secretary has murder conviction overturned

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – The EFF’s North West secretary Papiki Babuile has been acquitted of a charge of murder after spending two years behind bars, the party said on Friday.

The High Court in Johannesburg overturned his conviction following an appeal process, spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.

The EFF welcomed the news with “sore hearts”.

“Our fighter lost two years of his life due to a wrong conviction.”

Babuile and eight others were convicted in 2014 and sentenced to 12 years for conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of ANC Dr Kenneth Kaunda regional secretary David Chika.

Chika was killed in December 2012, shortly before the ANC’s 53rd national elective conference in Mangaung.

Babuile was an ANC Youth League chairperson at the time. He was shot dead outside his home in Klerksdorp, North West. On the day of his murder he was due to testify in the Mahikeng High Court against a group of ANC dissents who claimed that voting at the ANC North West’s conference had been manipulated, City Press reported at the time.

The EFF said Babuile would resume his role as the provincial secretary for the party with immediate effect.

“The EFF has always held that Papiki Babuile's case was political and his imprisonment sought to kill the EFF in North West,” Ndlozi said.

The EFF felt vindicated by the ruling and it thanked those who supported Babuile throughout his imprisonment.

The NPA was unable to comment on the matter.