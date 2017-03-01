EFF protests outside ConCourt to support Khanyile

Hundreds of EFF members have gathered outside KwaZulu-Natal's Westville prison in a show of support for detained student leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile. WATCH

Johannesburg – Hundreds of EFF supporters gathered outside the Constitutional Court on Wednesday morning in support of Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile.

Khanyile petitioned the highest court in the land to release him on bail after being held in custody for two months. It granted him R250 bail.

Koketso Phoho, Wits EFF chairperson, said they came to court to stand up against what he called "student victimisation".

Phoho believed Khanyile should have been released from custody months ago. Other student leaders like Mcebo Dlamini, of the University of the Witwatersrand, and Masixole Mlandu, of the University of Cape Town, had been released after their arrests, he said.

"There is nothing outstanding about this case. It's just that the courts wanted to make an example out of it," Phoho said.

If the Constitutional Court did not decide in his favour, he was willing to sacrifice going to lectures and suffer the same fate as Khanyile.

"Students should act. They would have to arrest us all."



He said Khanyile's arrest should send a message about the struggle for free education.

Khanyile, a student at the Durban University of Technology, was arrested with 28 other people on February 4, 2016, on various charges related to the countrywide fees protests. The next day he was granted bail, with conditions, but was arrested again on September 27 during further protests.

Two bail applications to the Durban Magistrate's Court were refused, as was an appeal to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. He then applied for special leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which was rejected.



EFF protesters outside the Constitutional Court in support of Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile. (Sisa Canca/News24) EFF protesters outside the Constitutional Court in support of Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile. (Sisa Canca/News24)

