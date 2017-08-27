EFF slams fake news report about Malema 'car accident'

EFF leader Julius Malema and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa say the 2012 Marikana massacre is no different to the 1960 Sharpeville massacre. WATCH

Pretoria - The EFF has slammed "fake news" reports that party leader Julius Malema had been seriously injured in a car crash.

"If the enemy plans to take the life of the CIC [commander-in-chief] through an accident, they may be releasing fake news to test if this would cause instability or not; rest assured that if this be the case, we are not fooled," said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in a statement.



Ndlozi said they would ordinarily ignore fake news, but that there had been volumes of inquiries from the media, as well as from close friends and relatives of Malema.

"Thus, we would like to guarantee the entire public that these were malicious... fake news."

"We thought it wise to place it on the public record that the CIC Julius Malema has not been in any road accident."

"Our media regulatory laws have to improve to deal with this scourge of fake news. Media and indeed all journalists must be free to report whatever they wish, however they are not free to lie and cause public and family panic."

Nldozi added that a way must be found to impose sanctions on those who take to the internet to report fake news.