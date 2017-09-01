EFF to boycott DA-led councils 'from time to time'

Cape Town – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Friday said it would be boycotting municipal council meetings governed by DA-led coalitions "from time to time" when the DA is found disrespecting smaller parties.

In a statement, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the DA “demonstrated an arrogance” when it removed the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani as deputy mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay.



"In dealing with the DA it is always their way or the high way. They fail on all levels to appreciate the humility of being given power by other parties," Ndlozi said.

The EFF was caught between "two evils" following the 2016 elections, he said.

Ndlozi said on the one side, there was the "white supremacy" of the DA, and on the other side, "the arrogance of corruption" of the ANC, but the party decided to give opposition parties a chance.

"However, [now] the DA is failing to hold the opposition parties together, through mature, patient and humble leadership."

"They employ the same approach of an arrogance of power that has characterised the National Party, and now the ANC, thus rendering the alternative opposition coalition local governments futile."

The DA did not comment by the time of publication.

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani of the UDM was removed through a motion of no confidence brought by Patriotic Alliance member Marlon Daniels and seconded by DA leader Nqaba Bhanga.

The UDM previously threaten to pull out of the coalition in the metro unless ousted Bobani is reinstated. The DA rejected the threat saying that they would not stand for cronyism and corruption allegedly under Bobani.

DA Nelson Mandela Mayor Athol Trollip said Bobani did not act like a coalition partner and constantly voted against decisions made by the coalition.

He said the UDM’s threat to pull out of the coalition was largely ignored because the party had in effect extracted themselves from the coalition as early as January.

On Saturday, the UDM said it plans to go to court to force the DA to produce evidence of Bobani’s alleged corruption.

