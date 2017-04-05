 

EFF treasurer robbed of 'sensitive financial information'

2017-04-05 18:34

Kaveel Singh, News24

Leigh-Ann Mathys (File, Netwerk24)

Leigh-Ann Mathys (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Sensitive financial documents were stolen after the Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer general’s car was broken into on Tuesday night, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, treasurer general Leigh-Ann Mathys’s car was broken into while it was parked on the corner of Bolton and Jan Smuts roads in Parkwood.

"The thugs broke into her boot and took EFF files and laptop which contains sensitive financial information of the organisation," Ndlozi said.

He said the assailants were driving a grey Ford ST, with the registration CJ 66 KGG GP.

"They stopped next to her car, broke into the boot and seized EFF organisational property, including her personal belongings."

Mbuyiseni said a case had been opened at the Rosebank police station.

"We call on South Africans to identify these thugs and report to the EFF or the police so that we can recover the organisational property."

Police could not immediately comment on the matter.

Read more on:    eff  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

70% of South Africans want Zuma to resign - survey

2017-04-05 18:27

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
No ANC MP will vote for opposition motion - Mantashe

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 19:07 PM
Road name: Stock Road

Cape Town 19:06 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 4 results 2017-04-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 