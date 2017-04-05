EFF treasurer robbed of 'sensitive financial information'

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – Sensitive financial documents were stolen after the Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer general’s car was broken into on Tuesday night, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, treasurer general Leigh-Ann Mathys’s car was broken into while it was parked on the corner of Bolton and Jan Smuts roads in Parkwood.

"The thugs broke into her boot and took EFF files and laptop which contains sensitive financial information of the organisation," Ndlozi said.

He said the assailants were driving a grey Ford ST, with the registration CJ 66 KGG GP.

"They stopped next to her car, broke into the boot and seized EFF organisational property, including her personal belongings."

Mbuyiseni said a case had been opened at the Rosebank police station.

"We call on South Africans to identify these thugs and report to the EFF or the police so that we can recover the organisational property."

Police could not immediately comment on the matter.

