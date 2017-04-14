 

Elderly couple assaulted in foiled farm robbery

2017-04-14 12:41

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent, and Tammy Petersen

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tzaneen - Two people were injured after being assaulted during a foiled robbery at a farm in Ofcalaco outside Tzaneen on Thursday night.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and a firearm was confiscated.

It is alleged that the suspect hit the Charles Luther Farm in the Lekgalameetse area while an elderly couple, aged 65 and 68, and their 9-year-old grandchild were home.

"During that process, the old man and this child managed to escape and summoned the police who reacted swiftly, jointly with the local farming community, and arrested the suspect," said police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe.

One firearm was recovered during the arrest.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene.

The man and woman had sustained moderate and minor injuries respectively.

“Both patients were believed to have been assaulted. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” he said.

The suspect will appear in the Lenyenye Magistrate Court on Tuesday on charges of house robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime  |  farm attacks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rifles stolen, soldiers held up in military base heist

2017-04-14 11:20

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday April 12 2017-04-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 