Elderly couple assaulted in foiled farm robbery

Tzaneen - Two people were injured after being assaulted
during a foiled robbery at a farm in Ofcalaco outside Tzaneen on Thursday
night.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and a firearm was
confiscated.
It is alleged that the suspect hit the Charles Luther Farm
in the Lekgalameetse area while an elderly couple, aged 65 and 68, and their
9-year-old grandchild were home.
"During that process, the old man and this child
managed to escape and summoned the police who reacted swiftly, jointly with the
local farming community, and arrested the suspect," said police
spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe.
One firearm was recovered during the arrest.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called
to the scene.
The man and woman had sustained moderate and minor injuries
respectively.
“Both patients were believed to have been assaulted.
Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to a nearby
hospital for further treatment,” he said.
The suspect will appear in the Lenyenye Magistrate Court on
Tuesday on charges of house robbery, attempted murder and possession of
unlicensed firearm.
Police investigations are still continuing.