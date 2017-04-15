Elderly couple, family attacked on Limpopo farm

Johannesburg – An elderly couple and their family were attacked and tied up on their farm in Letsitele just outside Tzaneen on Friday by two men who robbed them of their belongings, Limpopo police said.

The two men allegedly attacked the couple, aged 76 and 78, around 14:00 at their home on a plot in the Taganashoek area while they were with their family members, Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"The two suspects attacked them with sharp instruments, demanded money, searched the house, stabbed the old lady, hit the old man with a hard object and tied them on both legs and arms before they disappeared with their cellphones and car keys," Ngoepe said.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. No arrests have yet been made.

Meanwhile, nine people were arrested across the province for various crimes including murder, robbery, fraud, dealing in dagga and the possession of unlicensed firearms in Tzaneen, Giyani, Burgersfort, Seshego and Mankweng, he said.

All the arrested suspects would appear in their respective courts soon, he said.