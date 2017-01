What To Read Next

Cape Town – A couple was killed on their smallholding in Westonaria, Gauteng, according to police on Saturday.

Workers on the Jachtfontein property discovered the bodies of the pair, both 70, around 15:30 on Friday, the SA Police Service’s Facebook page reported.

The female victim was paraplegic.

"It was alleged by workers that yesterday was their pay day and the possible motive could be robbery," the police stated.

It was not yet known what was taken.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues.