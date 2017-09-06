 

Elderly man 'lay on floor for 2 hours' before being helped in hospital

2017-09-06 11:46

Andrea Küsel, Netwerk24

Hennie de Beer. (Supplied)

Mbombela - An investigation has been launched into an incident in which an elderly man reportedly lay on a hospital floor for hours on end before he was helped up.

Hennie de Beer, 76, fell off his bed at the HA Grové Hospital in Belfast, Mpumalanga, on Friday night, Netwerk24 reported.

"My dad lay on the floor for at least two hours before the [nursing] sister came to help.

"The other patients in the ward apparently laughed at him. The sister said 'you are well enough to get up yourself'," said his son, Hennie de Beer jnr, who added that his father was moved to another ward after the incident.

"When I got there on Saturday, he hadn't been given oxygen or a new drip yet."

When he tried go find out what was going on, security staff forcefully removed him from the hospital. He says he was also accused of racism.  

"But I just wanted to know where the sister was who had been responsible for my dad that night," said De Beer jnr.

Mpumalanga Health Department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said they were aware of the incident, as it had been brought to the hospital's attention.

"It is being probed and details will be announced as soon as the investigation has been completed," he said.

De Beer jnr said the family was angry about the way in which his dad had been treated. "Despite his age, he was belittled. We just want justice to prevail and for an incident like this not to repeat itself." 

Werner Werber, the FF+ leader in Mpumalanga, said the party wouldn’t let the matter rest. "What happened to Mr de Beer is an indication of shockingly poor service by staff, which is life-threatening for all patients, black and white."

