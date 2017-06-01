 

Eldorado Park man in court for allegedly raping boys

2017-06-01 21:53

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – An Eldorado Park man who allegedly lured a number of boys to his home by promising them a bicycle, before allegedly raping them, appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Twenty-three-year-old Kelvin Thompson faces charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming.

He pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Dressed in a red jersey and grey trousers, Thompson appeared calm during proceedings.

He was arrested in August 2015 after he allegedly raped eight boys and sexually groomed another. 

The boys were between the ages of eight and 13.

According to the indictment, Thompson committed the crimes between 2014 and 2015.

He had also approached some of his victims near New Canada Road, where he allegedly pointed a firearm at them and forcefully took them to a nearby field, the State said.  

He allegedly sodomised the boys.

Under cross-examination from prosecutor Faghre Mohamed, a mother testified that her now 15-year-old son was allegedly raped on his way back from school in 2015.  

'Mama, something happened'

The woman said her son had looked frightened and cried when he explained the ordeal to her.

"Normally, when they come in, I would greet him. I asked him how his day went and he didn't answer me.

"He dropped off his school bag and sat on the couch. He told me that 'mama, something happened'. I noticed that his eyes were red," the woman told the court.

"He said, when he came from school, he heard footsteps behind him. When he turned around he saw a boy coming. He greeted him, but this person took out a firearm and instructed him not to scream," she said.

"This person said he must choose between dying or to have sexual intercourse with him. He also instructed him to bend down and… undress," she said.

She wept as she told the court how the accused had instructed her son to wipe himself with his blue school shirt after he was raped.

She said, when she examined him, she saw blood.

The trial continues.  

Read more on:    eldorado park  |  crime  |  rape

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF opposed to Judicial Commission appointed by Zuma

2017-06-01 21:20

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Henri van Breda phone and Google search records revealed
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 