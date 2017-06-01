Eldorado Park man in court for allegedly raping boys

Johannesburg – An Eldorado Park man who allegedly lured a number of boys to his home by promising them a bicycle, before allegedly raping them, appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Twenty-three-year-old Kelvin Thompson faces charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming.

He pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Dressed in a red jersey and grey trousers, Thompson appeared calm during proceedings.

He was arrested in August 2015 after he allegedly raped eight boys and sexually groomed another.

The boys were between the ages of eight and 13.

According to the indictment, Thompson committed the crimes between 2014 and 2015.

He had also approached some of his victims near New Canada Road, where he allegedly pointed a firearm at them and forcefully took them to a nearby field, the State said.

He allegedly sodomised the boys.

Under cross-examination from prosecutor Faghre Mohamed, a mother testified that her now 15-year-old son was allegedly raped on his way back from school in 2015.

'Mama, something happened'

The woman said her son had looked frightened and cried when he explained the ordeal to her.

"Normally, when they come in, I would greet him. I asked him how his day went and he didn't answer me.

"He dropped off his school bag and sat on the couch. He told me that 'mama, something happened'. I noticed that his eyes were red," the woman told the court.

"He said, when he came from school, he heard footsteps behind him. When he turned around he saw a boy coming. He greeted him, but this person took out a firearm and instructed him not to scream," she said.

"This person said he must choose between dying or to have sexual intercourse with him. He also instructed him to bend down and… undress," she said.

She wept as she told the court how the accused had instructed her son to wipe himself with his blue school shirt after he was raped.

She said, when she examined him, she saw blood.

The trial continues.