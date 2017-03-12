 

Emergency shelter offered to 15 000 homeless from Hout Bay blaze

2017-03-12 18:17

Tammy Petersen, News24

A man tries to save some of his belongings from the fire. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Cape Town - Emergency shelter has been made available to the 15 000 people affected by a devastating fire which on Saturday destroyed 3 500 homes in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, the City of Cape Town said on Sunday.

Disaster Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the department was working closely with other city services and NGOs to deal with the inferno’s aftermath.

"Emergency sheltering has been activated and various community halls in the surrounding areas have been made available. Marquee tents have been set up at the Hout Bay sports complex and our NGO partners are providing humanitarian relief," she said.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Saturday, and residents fled with their belongings from the narrow alleys between the corrugated iron houses to the safety of nearby tar roads.

News24 at the time reported that fire engines had initially struggled to get closer because of the frightened people gathered on the road with their possessions.

Two people died in the blaze.

Meanwhile, a team of 30 firefighters responded to a fire on the mountain slopes along Ocean View Drive at Signal Hill on Sunday afternoon.

Fire and rescue services spokesperson Tracey Whittaker said five fire engines and five water tenders have been dispatched and the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.


A resident throws water on the fire engulfing the homes in Imizamo Yethu. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

