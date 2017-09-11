 

Equatorial Guinea vice president’s Cape Town assets go under hammer to pay ex-prisoner from SA

2017-09-11 13:45

Caryn Dolley

Teodorin Obiang (AFP)

Teodorin Obiang (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Assets in the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Bishopscourt, belonging to the vice president of Equatorial Guinea - who is the centre of a court case in Paris for allegedly embezzling and splurging public funds - are to be auctioned off.

This is because Teodorin Nguema Obiang, son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has lost an aspect of a legal wrangle involving Daniel Janse van Rensburg - a South African who was jailed in the notorious Black Beach prison in Equatorial Guinea for about two years.

He was released in September 2015, after being imprisoned when an aviation contract with former Malabo mayor Gabriel Mba Bela Angabi went awry.

R75m claim for wrongful detention

Janse van Rensburg, of the Southern Cape town of George, had launched a R75m claim against Obiang for wrongful detention.

The George Herald previously reported that Obiang had headed defence and security during Janse van Rensburg's detention in the country, and was in charge of the armed forces, police, prisons and detention facilities in Equatorial Guinea.

Obiang, who has a Cape Town property in Bishopscourt and another in the posh seaside suburb of Clifton, tried to quash Janse van Rensburg's application, but was unsuccessful, and had to pay the costs for this.

However, Errol Elsdon of Sterling Rand, a legal advisor assisting Janse van Rensburg, on Monday told News24 that Obiang had not paid the costs. Assets of his were, therefore, to be seized and auctioned off to cover this.

A warrant of execution of moveable property, seen by News24 and stamped with the date September 1, shows that the Western Cape High Court had directed the deputy sheriff of Cape Town to attach assets.

The matter involves a debt of R178 442.62.

Obiang, based on the warrant, is being held responsible for it.

Auction of assets

The warrant of execution to the sheriff says: "You are hereby directed to attach and take into execution the movable property of First Respondent (Obiang)... and of same cause to be realised by public auction the sum R178 442.62."

According to the City of Cape Town's valuations roll, it lists the address mentioned on the warrant as the location of a property owned by a "Teodoro Nguema Obiang".

As of August 2015, the property was valued at R34 050 000.

Bishopscourt is an exclusive area - billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has reportedly owned property there.

'Embezzlement' and millions of dollars

Late in June, CNN reported that Obiang was on trial in France for spending tens of millions of dollars, he allegedly stole from his country, on things including a private jet and a fleet of luxury cars.

It reported that he faced charges of embezzling public funds, and money laundering.

According to various media reports, the prosecution wanted Obiang to be sentenced to three years in jail.

Read more on:    cape town  |  equatorial guinea  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Seven arrested following gang leader Chillies' vigil and funeral

16 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Woman in critical condition after Audi horror crash
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 9 2017-09-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 