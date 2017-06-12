 

BREAKING: Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane resigns

2017-06-12 23:21

Jenni Evans, News24

Dr Ben Ngubane in Parliament. (File, Thulani Gqirana, News24)

Cape Town – Ben Ngubane, the Eskom chairperson has resigned with immediate effect, Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown said on Monday.

“Dr Ngubane formally tendered his resignation, which I accepted,” Brown, said in a statement.

Ngubane has been named twice so far in the GuptaLeaks saga. Once due to a failed bid to secure a lucrative oil concession in the Central African Republic (CAR) as well as in the revelations about the capture of Eskom.

“I would like to thank Dr Ngubane for his contribution to turning Eskom around since the load shedding days of 2014/15, and wish him well in the future.

“To ensure continuity at Eskom, I have decided to appoint Mr Zethembe Khoza as interim chairperson until I am able to take new board appointments to Cabinet for approval,” Brown said.

Eskom’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place later this month.

