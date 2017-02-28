 

Eskom to test nuclear sirens at Koeberg

2017-02-28 19:45

Jenni Evans, News24

The Koeberg nuclear power station just outside Cape Town. (File, AFP)

The Koeberg nuclear power station just outside Cape Town. (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The annual Koeberg nuclear power station emergency systems tests will be held in the areas immediately surrounding the plant on the West Coast outside Cape Town on Wednesday.

The "Full Volume Siren Test" is conducted at least once a year at the facility which is situated about 30km outside the city near Melkbosstrand and Atlantis.

The sirens will be tested in Atlantis, Duynefontein, Melkbosstrand, Van Riebeeckstrand,
Philadelphia, Bloubergstrand, Bloubergrant, West Beach, Sunningdale, Parklands, Robben Island and the farms surrounding the power station between 10:00 and noon.

People in the area and residents do not have to do anything in response to the siren tests.

However, residents with animals might want to keep them indoors for the duration of the test because the sirens are very loud and dogs have been known to run away from home during the testing.

People in the area have been advised to turn off their radios and TVs to hear the public address announcements about the tests.

"Please do not panic as this is only a test," Eskom said in a notice.

Residents around the plant have in the past few weeks been supplied with emergency procedure instructions on what to do and where to gather if there is ever an accident.

Judgment was reserved last week in an application by Earthlife Africa Johannesburg and the Southern African Churches Foundation Initiative who are opposed to the government's plans to build more nuclear plants. The lobby groups argued that the decision should be taken on review because South Africa cannot afford the estimated cost of a new plant.

Construction of the two 900MW units at Koeberg began in 1976 and both were on the power grid by 1986.

Read more on:    cape town  |  koeberg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspended KZN Hawks boss goes on early retirement

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
FOOTAGE FROM THE VAAL: Dam filled to 100%

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 