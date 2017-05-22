 

Estate agent back in court for racist rant against black police officer

2017-05-22 05:10
A screengrab showing Vicki Momberg speaking on her phone. (Screengrab, eNCA)

A screengrab showing Vicki Momberg speaking on her phone. (Screengrab, eNCA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The real estate agent whose racist rant towards a black police officer was caught on camera is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Vicki Momberg faces eight charges of crimen injuria after a video of the incident was released by eNCA.

In the video, she refuses the help of the police officer and his white colleague after a smash-and-grab incident.

In the video clip Momberg can be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

"The calibre of blacks in this town [varies] from the calibre of blacks in Durban. They're opinionated, they're arrogant, and they're just plain and simple useless. I am happy for a white person to assist me, or a coloured person, or an Indian person.

"I do not want a black person to assist me," she shouts.

"Let me tell you something. This is the type of police force we have got. We got a low calibre [of] people working. If I see a black person, I will drive them over. If I have a gun, I will shoot everyone," she tells the officer before driving off.

Momberg also appeared in the Equality Court earlier this year. The South African Human Rights Commission requested this court to fine her R150 000.



Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Inspection in loco to be held in Sinoxolo’s rape, murder trial

2017-05-22 05:02

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Zille intervenes after threats to burn down Gugulethu school
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 