eThekwini mayor vows more action on hostel violence

Durban - eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has vowed to intensify action against violence at Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, following a damning report by the Public Protector.

"The report is a disturbing read and a tragic finding on our administration. It's also a harsh reminder of some of the practices of our past which remain in place today, particularly where communities have been divided by factionalism," said Gumede.

The report by Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, found that the city and police had failed to combat crime in the hotbed of violence south of Durban. eThekwini Municipality was given 30 days to submit a turnaround strategy.

It also found that the provincial Department of Social Development had failed victims of violence at the hostel.

"We have implemented a number of measures to resolve the political killings and violence particularly at the hostels. However, a lot more needs to be done to fix this broken system at the hostels.

''We are going to bring on board all stakeholders in our implementation strategy which include our Provincial Peace Committee, Provincial Investigative task team, members of the royal family who lead the peace process, members of SAPS and metro, hostel groups and all other role players involved in safety and community.

"The municipality commits fully to the peace and stability process and as the mayor, I will oversee the process to ensure that recommendations are properly responded to as required by the constitution," Gumede told News24.

The hostels house around 22 000 people and has seen violent killing continue over the past few years, despite intervention and a permanent police presence on site.

The divisions are deep and are often related to political factionalism and rent extortion.

Allegations of criminal gangs extorting more than the municipal rental through control of hostel blocks are said to be behind many of the killings at the hostel which claimed its 77th victim earlier this year.

However, Gumede has appealed for calm and called on stakeholders to play a greater role in restoring peace in the hostels.

"We need to focus on solutions and rebuilding the trust and unity within our region. Our hostels should not be defined as places of fear, violence and a hotbed of political rivalry. We need more introspection and have to come up with solutions which create an impact and are lasting. We also need to do more to monitor peace agreements put in place.

''Clearly something is not working and we must go back to the drawing board. We are committed in ensuring that there's peace and stability in Glebelands including Inchanga and KwaMashu hostel and would like to reassure residents that we will not turn our backs on anyone wanting protection from violence," added Gumede.

