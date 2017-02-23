 

Every Esidimeni death will be accounted for - Motsoaledi

2017-02-23 18:58

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. (Netwerk24)

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has promised that nothing will be swept under the carpet regarding the Esidimeni deaths, and that every death will be accounted for.

The minister was addressing Parliament on the deaths of more than 100 mentally ill patients in Gauteng.   

Motsoaledi told MPs that no question would go unanswered regarding the tragedy.

ANC MP Amos Mahlalela said, however, that there was no need for a judicial inquiry, as had been suggested by the Democratic Alliance.

"We are, therefore, convinced that the report of the ombudsman is comprehensive enough and covers all aspects and therefore don’t see any necessity for the appointment of a judicial inquiry to conduct further investigation," he said.

READ: Motsoaledi to brief MPs on Esidimeni deaths

He said the health ombudsman was independent and impartial and had performed his work in good faith.

Anyone who was aggrieved with the process could lodge a written appeal with the health minister, Mahlalela said.

He said there was no need to run to the president on the matter.

DA MP Wilmot James called for the minister to use the power he had of legally withholding conditional grants more effectively to exact compliance of provinces in honouring the national health laws, as long as they did not compromise access to health.

"He pussyfoots too much around ANC intra-party sensitivities in the provinces," James said.

'You deserve more than an apology'

Congress of the People MP Willie Madisha said the entire system had failed the families of the dead patients.

"I want to say to the families and victims, you deserve more than an apology – and not just an apology – but action."

He said that even the Human Rights Commission was complicit in the tragedy, which was "neither an accident or a natural catastrophe".

Agang MP Andries Plouamma said Gauteng Premier David Makhura had practically killed the patients off before they were even dead.

"We are all humiliated by this act of barbarism. It was embarrassing and shameful when the premier donned a sack of cloth and flagellated himself like the Pharisees," he said.

Gauteng was not in good hands, Plouamma said.

"Even Adolf Hitler would have patted the premier on his back."


Read more on:    aaron motsoaledi  |  healthcare

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANCWL slams 'incoherence' between Gordhan's Budget and Zuma's SONA

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
I'm still the same Siya - new Stormers captain Siya Kolisi

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 22 2017-02-22 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 