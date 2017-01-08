Everything in KZN smells of Zuma and corruption - Malema

Durban – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said on Sunday everything in the province of KwaZulu-Natal “smelled of President Jacob Zuma" and corruption.

Addressing more than 1 500 supporters after visiting detained #FeesMustFall leader Bonginkosi Khanyile at the Westville Correctional Service Centre, Malema said he believed that the province was corrupt and that was the reason why the student was still behind bars while other student leaders around the country had been released.

He said he sympathised with the Khanyile family, which had spent both Christmas and New Year’s without their son.

“We are with you, we have assembled the most powerful legal brains in our country to release him from prison but we all know that in KZN it is very difficult.

“I don’t want to be arrested in KZN, I would rather be arrested anywhere else in the country, [but] not in KZN because everything here smells of Zuma. Everything here smells of corruption and we must reject that, we don’t want a biased judicial system.”

‘You gave birth to a hero’

He said the Khanyile family was fortunate that their child was among those who had taken the risk to fight for noble cause.

“You gave birth to a child, you are not like [Former president FW] De Klerk’s mother, who gave birth to a reject. You gave birth to a hero of our struggle."

Khanyile was arrested in September during the Fees Must Fall protests and has remained behind bars despite the release of other student leaders around the country.

Among the charges are that he was in possession of a dangerous weapon and assault.

Malema visited the student and was accompanied by the party’s top leaders including Dali Mpofu, Floyd Shivambu, Godrich Gardee.

They first met Khanyile’s mother, Phumzile Khathini, before going inside the prison to see him.

Malema questioned why Khanyile had not been released adding that there were three things that one needed to abide by in order to be granted bail.

“You must not be a flight risk, he is not. You must not threaten or intimidate witnesses, he cannot threaten any witness because the witnesses are police, how can you threaten the police?

“You must also not break your bail conditions - they say that he has broken his bail conditions because he was released earlier and he was told to refrain from attending any illegal gathering.”

‘They want to make Zuma happy’

Malema said authorities needed to first investigate whether the gathering Khanyile had attended was illegal.

“On which grounds are they keeping him in prison? They keep him in prison because they want to make Zuma happy. Zuma said they must break everything that is supporting the #FeesMustFall movement," Malema claimed.

“We support #FeesMustFall, we pay bail for those who are arrested for #FeesMustFall, we hire lawyers for those who are arrested for #FeesMustFall, and not just any lawyers, quality lawyers. And that is what we have done for our arrested fighter. We have done it around the whole country and we have even done it for the ANC arrested fellows like Mcebo Dlamini.

“His ANC could not help him, he had to be rescued by the EFF. That is how good we are, we even rescue the ANC people because their organisation is useless.”

Reading the right books

Malema thanked the party’s supporters for coming to show support adding that “you did not waste your time”.

“Bonginkosi is very happy, his morale was down [when we saw him] but when we told him that you were outside he said to us that his spirit was lifted and revived and he is looking forward to continuing the fight of #FeesMustFall.

“Even in prison he will continue to fight and [we must] convince others... [to] bring more books for him so that he can read more and when he leaves this prison, he will be a graduate of life because he would have read all the books in this country.”

Malema quipped saying that he cautioned Khanyile to read the right books “which will make him a solid revolutionary."

He urged members to get the contact numbers for their regional and provincial student leaders.

“If you have time just pass by to give him the support.”

“They have not arrested him [Khanyile], they have arrested the cause of free education. They want to break the spirits of those who are fighting for free education but that spirit will never be broken.”

