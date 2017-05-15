 

Ex-police commissioner named in Mandela ‘assassination plot’ to testify

2017-05-15 06:30

Caryn Dolley, News24

Andre Lincoln. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Andre Lincoln. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Former national police commissioner George Fivaz is set to testify in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, in the mammoth trial focusing on a top policeman that Nelson Mandela chose to head an elite presidential investigative unit.

If he was called as a witness, it would be his first time testifying in the current matter. Fivaz had testified in previous, related court cases.

The current case had been brought by Major-General Andre Lincoln.

Fivaz’s testimony was expected to touch on several high-level investigations from two decades ago. It could include a probe into an alleged assassination plot targeting Mandela.

In 1996, Mandela tasked Lincoln with leading a presidential investigative task unit to investigate Vito Palazzolo, a Cape Town-based Italian mafioso and his links to government officials, police, and businessmen.

He was arrested when criminal allegations against him and others in the unit surfaced. Lincoln faced 47 criminal charges and was convicted of 17 in 2003. He appealed and was acquitted of all the charges.

Lincoln is now claiming R15m in damages from the minister of safety and security (now the minister of police) for alleged malicious prosecution.  

Previously, during an opening statement in the matter, Lincoln’s advocate Johann Nortje said his client had been appointed to head a covert intelligence operation, Project Intrigue.

Nortje said information supplied to the presidential task unit included that there was a plot to assassinate Mandela at his inauguration as president in 1994.

“They found a hand-crafted sniper gun in the office of the national commissioner,” Nortje said.
   
This had, according to Nortje, upset Fivaz.

Lincoln previously testified that "necessary steps” were taken to Mandela’s assassination. He said nothing ever came of the investigation.

According to the particulars of claim, Lincoln was "unlawfully investigated and arrested" and that the prosecution against him was started by a Director (Brigadier) Leonard Knipe and Senior Superintendent (Colonel) Piet Rossouw.

This happened in 1998, after Lincoln started to investigate senior police officers and filed reports to then deputy president Thabo Mbeki.

"The then national commissioner of police, John George Fivaz, who disliked [Lincoln's] direct access to the president, instructed Director Knipe and Senior Superintendent Rossouw to investigate [Lincoln]."

Knipe and Rossouw, according to the particulars of claim, acted "on the irate instructions" of Fivaz.


Read more on:    andre lincoln  |  cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fedsas prepares to square off with OGOD over religious ethos in schools

2017-05-15 04:51

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 