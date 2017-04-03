 

Ex-SARS man Lackay to continue testimony at CCMA hearing

2017-04-03 06:14

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Adrian Lackay (Sarel van der Walt/Netwerk24)

Adrian Lackay (Sarel van der Walt/Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Former SA Revenue Service spokesperson Adrian Lackay is set to resume being cross-examined in his arbitration hearing before the CCMA on Monday.

He is seeking financial compensation, arguing that working conditions became unbearable amid allegations by commissioner Tom Moyane that senior officials had set up an illegal "rogue" spy unit.

Lackay was employed at SARS for 11 years. He has claimed he was forced to leave after it became "untenable" to associate himself with the goings-on there.

At his last CCMA appearance in January, SARS lawyer Wisani Sibuyi produced an email that Lackay had sent to a family friend with his CV attached in November 2014, just over a month after Moyane took up his position.

In the email, Lackay indicated that he felt things were not going to improve at the institution and that he was looking for other employment.

Sibuyi said this showed that Lackay wanted to leave SARS for reasons other than his facing an impossible work situation.

"You had other job opportunities outside of SARS by the time you resigned," Sibuyi said.

Climate of fear

He pointed to the fact that Lackay wrote in his letter of resignation that he was leaving SARS for "personal reasons and other work opportunities".

Lackay replied that in his resignation he wrote something that would allow him an easy exit from the revenue service. He feared "immediate dismissal or that another form of disciplinary charges" would be brought against him.

Lackay said he had found out that SARS chief operating officer Barry Hore had resigned, and that while he was serving his month’s notice, SARS had pursued a disciplinary case against him.

"By the 19 of February those things weighed heavily on my mind. There was a general climate of fear, anxiety and uncertainty at the head office. I was not going to take any action in resigning that would provide a reason for the employer to act against me," Lackay said.

Sibuyi said SARS had never pursued the case against Hore and that there was no basis for Lackay’s fears that he would be disciplined.

Lackay disagreed and said he was not alone in feeling anxiety as an employee at SARS during that period.

Read more on:    ccma  |  sars  |  adrian lackay

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police not aware of “SA shutdown” protest on Friday

2017-04-02 23:03

Inside News24

 
/News
Barbara Hogan: Zuma worshipped at an altar of corruption

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday April 1 2017-04-01 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 