 

Ex-teacher delays murder trial over legal representation

2017-05-29 21:11

Chester Makana, News24

(iStock)

Polokwane - The trial of a former teacher and his friend, who are accused of killing a Grade 10 pupil near Mokopane, and then trying to get rid of her head at a taxi rank, has been postponed to Wednesday.

Edward Raatji, a former teacher who was studying toward a law degree at the University of Venda, appeared in the Limpopo High Court in Thohoyandou on Monday.

Raatji and his co-accused Steven Mohlake are each facing a murder charge after they were allegedly linked to the killing of Nthabiseng Mosomane of Mapela village outside Mokopane.

Mosomane had dreamed of becoming a cartoonist.

Her parents arrived in court on Monday wearing T-shirts with an image of her face.

They said they were still hurting and trying to nurse the emotional wounds caused by her shocking murder.

Legal representation

Raatji and Mohlake were arrested on July 10, 2016 just days after they were found trying to get rid of Mosomane's head at a taxi rank in Polokwane.

Other body parts were found partially burnt near a bridge at Mapela Village.

Judge Matsoro Semenya postponed the trial after Raatji claimed that he no longer needed to be represented by the Legal Aid Board services, citing a lack of consultation.

He told the court that the investigating officer, along with poor consultation with the Legal Aid representative, resulted in him wanting to change his legal representation.

Semenya warned Raatji that the trial could not be postponed indefinitely.

"I cannot postpone the matter indefinitely; you are not the only interested party here."

However, Raatji defended the delay saying the prosecution had not supplied him with a copy of the docket.

 

