EXCLUSIVE: Officials defied Dlamini on social grants

Craig McKune, amaBhungane
Cape Town - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini
faced a revolt from social grant officials this week over her alleged meddling
in their efforts to present a social grants payment plan to Parliament.
A number of alarmed officials have approached amaBhungane
with separate, corroborative accounts.
They told how Dlamini tried to bigfoot the SA Social
Security Agency (Sassa) with a last-minute plan to boost the role of private
contractors – particularly that of the controversial incumbent, Cash Paymaster
Services (CPS) – in the social grant payment scheme.
They said Dlamini’s plan contradicted an “open architecture”
alternative that Sassa, Treasury, the Department of Social Development, and the
SA Reserve Bank had fleshed out.
When officials refused to table Dlamini’s plan,
amaBhungane’s contacts said she “went rogue” and tried to stop them from
presenting to Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development.
“Staff decided to defy the order for her own good,” said
one. They said officials redrafted the presentation at the last minute –
although the end result was an awkward compromise.
Deep divisions
Dlamini’s favoured plan would extend CPS’s role to at least
2019. CPS currently distributes social grants nationally for Sassa. Its
contract expires on March 31, after which government has no clear plan.
Officials speaking to amaBhungane worried that extending
CPS’s contract and later replacing it with another proprietary solution, as
Dlamini appears to want, would increase the risk of tender corruption.
In 2014, the Constitutional Court ruled that Sassa had
botched its tender process so badly that CPS’s contract was invalid. But it let
CPS keep it so grant payments would not be interrupted.
For weeks, amaBhungane’s contacts have consistently
described deep divisions between officials and the minister on how to proceed
come April 1. The impasse has hamstrung the agency in its efforts to table a
viable plan for paying grants, arguably government’s most important delivery
function.
Sassa pays about R10 billion to 17 million grant beneficiaries
every month, keeping many from abject poverty. Should payments be interrupted,
Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza has warned: “The country is going to burn.”
Dlamini and Sassa did not respond to written questions.
Magwaza – who reportedly made the decision to sideline Dlamini’s presentation –
however poured cold water on the claims in a phone conversation.
“We did not defy the minister on anything. Yes of course the
presentation changes all the time. But the minister does not prepare the
presentation. It was prepared by us,” he said.
Dlamini’s preferred presentation was allegedly drafted by
the payment transition project manager, Zodwa Mvulane. A number of officials
repeatedly complain she is Dlamini’s “point woman” in Sassa, allegedly taking
instructions from the minister and not Magwaza.
They insisted Dlamini had instructed Mvulane to draft the
presentation. Mvulane did not reply to questions.
amaBhungane recently exposed a web of links between Dlamini
and CPS’s black economic empowerment partners. This centred on their mutual
acquaintance Lunga Ncwana, a former partner of deceased fraudster Brett Kebble.
Zuma's lawyer involved
Now amaBhungane can also reveal that Dlamini recently
inserted President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Michael Hulley into the tense
deliberations on whether and how to extend CPS’s contract.
Sassa used Hulley in 2012 as an “overall strategic advisor”
on the now invalidated tender that led to CPS’s appointment.
Dlamini and Hulley attended Ncwana’s high profile wedding in
2015 – and CPS’s main BEE partner was Ncwana’s best man.
When amaBhungane phoned Hulley this week, he tried denial
first: “No I don’t have any role as far as whatever the plan is. I’m not
involved.” He said he simply followed the matter through the media.
Then he volunteered that “from time to time I speak to the
minister”.
This was at odds with what amaBhungane learned separately
from a number of people. This was that Dlamini, senior social grant officials
and external consultants travelled to Durban to meet Hulley in the last week of
December, where the lawyer allegedly made a strong case for Sassa to retain
CPS.
Finally, Hulley admitted: “My advice was sought [by Dlamini]
upon what is permissible in terms of what the [Constitutional] court order says
and what is impermissible.” He refused to discuss the advice he gave.
But it makes little sense for Dlamini to have consulted on
that. By that point, Sassa had already obtained three external legal opinions
from senior advocates. Insiders say they were sceptical that the Constitutional
Court would allow a continuation of CPS’s invalid contract after March 31.
Dlamini absent
Back to Parliament: On Wednesday, Sassa and Dlamini were due
to present their state of readiness to the portfolio committee on social
development.
But Dlamini did not arrive. This was the first signal that
all was not well in camp Sassa.
Within seconds of the meeting opening, DA MP Lindy Wilson
thundered into her microphone on a point of order: “This is not acceptable.
What is more important to the minister? Seventeen million South Africans or the
ANC lekgotla? I do not accept her apology, and I think it’s a damn disgrace.”
The second signal was that Mvulane, the top official in
charge of the grants payment transition, had “missed her flight”. MPs were told
another Sassa executive, Raphaahle Ramokgopa, would present instead.
When Mvulane arrived 40 minutes late, Magwaza commented:
“Oh, the project leader has just walked in. She’s catching her breath over
there. She’ll join us when it is question time.” He handed the floor to
Ramokgopa as Mvulane slumped onto a seat at the door, where she remained for
the meeting.
Behind the scenes, things were even more tense than they
appeared.
“The minister has gone completely rogue,” one official told
amaBhungane.
“She instructed officials not to attend the portfolio
committee meeting. She did not like the government agreement on the long-term
solution re open architecture. Staff decided to defy the order for her own
good.”
The official said: “She had Zodwa [Mvulane] prepare a
presentation that was against the agreement made by the department, National
Treasury, Sassa, and the SA Reserve Bank.
“This was overturned by officials. So Dlamini instructed
nobody to attend, threatening insubordination. Crazy. But the correct and
agreed presentation was eventually made,” she continued.
Said another: “Raphaahle Ramokgopa reworked the presentation
and it was not as Zodwa [Mvulane] was instructed. Dlamini’s group was mooting a
CPS extension for two to three years. What Ramokgopa presented is a compromise
because National Treasury had suggested a CPS-free option, which Dlamini
completely refused.
“It is possible that taking over this morning was Magwaza
stamping on his authority, which has been undermined since he took over.”
Last-minute changes
Giving a third signal of the internal divisions, a
parliamentary staffer mistakenly distributed printouts of Mvulane’s slide
presentation – the one that Dlamini allegedly preferred – while Ramokgopa
delivered a plan that was worlds apart.
While MPs bickered about the document arriving too late for
them to study it, Dlamini’s special advisor Sipho Shezi admitted that changes
were being made until very late the night before.
“In the middle of the night I myself got a call from the
director-general, just querying certain things about the presentation,” he
said.
Dlamini’s preferred document is barely coherent. It is a
mishmash of pages copied from an earlier presentation, obviously incorrect
dates, impenetrable technical jargon and no acknowledgement that April 1
represents a crisis point requiring a clear, fast answer to the questions: “Who
is going to pay the grants, and how?”
Second, it appears to assume as a fact that CPS and its
infrastructure will be available to Sassa until late 2018 or early 2019.
And third, it appears to favour replacing CPS with a new
outsourced payment service provider at some unclear point in the future.
Ramokgopa presented something completely different.
She told committee members that Sassa would try to convince
the Constitutional Court next week to allow it extend CPS’s contract by one
year to eliminate the risk of grant payments being missed.
Ramokgopa acknowledged that government would need to
negotiate new terms with CPS from a desperate position. She pointed out that Treasury
did not support the extension of CPS’s invalid contract.
Ramokgopa said by early 2018, Sassa planned to phase out CPS
completely and pay about 60% of the grants into beneficiaries’ accounts at
various South African banks. A contractor would deliver 40% of the grants in
cash to mobile paypoints in rural areas.
The long-term plan involved a more central role for Sassa,
but the details were vague.
'This is a national crisis'
While Ramokgpopa’s plan was more tangible than Mvulane’s and
assigned a lesser role to CPS, it angered opposition MPs.
IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe complained that because Sassa had
still not obtained Constitutional Court and National Treasury approval to
extend CPS’s contract, this was not a plan.
“We are now in a predicament where the only option you have got
left is to extend an invalid and unlawful contract. So really, we have to walk
away and say this is a national crisis,” she said.
“You are now handing CPS, for all intents and purposes a
bunch of crooks, another lifeline. Also what stops you from coming in a year
from now and telling us again you are not ready?”
DA MP Bridget Masango complained that Sassa had delayed its
planning for so long that it appeared to be deliberate: “Now I could be
forgiven for saying that these delays – with skills, experience, resources –
have been done so that we can manufacture a very nicely packaged emergency so
that we can be allowed to go ahead and do the work with [CPS].”
Serge Belamant, the executive chairman of CPS’s parent Net
1, told amaBhungane: “You are incorrigible! Why don't you investigate what
Sassa wishes for and if anyone except CPS can deliver it? I will give you a
starting point if you like. Our system has saved Treasury and continues to save
Treasury R2 billion per annum.”
One of amaBhungane’s sources defended the decision to try to
extend CPS’s contract by one year: “In the end it was our last option. We went
through six options, and in the end decided on the worst one as at this stage
it was the least-risk option.”
That stance may be defensible. The real questions are: Why
did minister Dlamini lead us to a position where the options are “the country
is going to burn” or “we negotiate with CPS with a gun to our head”. And what
has Michael Hulley got to do with it? Watch this space.
- The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, an
independent non-profit, produced this story. Like it? Be an amaB supporter to
help it do more. Sign up for its newsletter to get more.