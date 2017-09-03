Expect resistance to radical economic transformation - Dlamini-Zuma

Durban - There will be stiff resistance to radical economic transformation from those who control the economy, ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma warned on Sunday.

Dlamini-Zuma said the resistance will be similar to when the ANC banned smoking in public places in 2000.

“People went to the courts in the bid to stop us. We must expect the same form of opposition. That is why [it] is important to be united,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking to KZN ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) delegates at the Playhouse theatre in Durban.

She told delegates that political power was meaningless while the majority of South Africans were on the outskirts of the economic.

“It is fine that the Constitution says all of us are equal before the law, but what about the land? If South Africa belongs to all of us then let us get the land,” Dlamini-Zuma said to loud applause.

She said ANC members should mobilise support ahead of the 2019 and work hard to ensure the ruling party stays in power.

'I am not campaigning'

Earlier on Sunday, the former African Union (AU) leader dismissed reports that she has been campaigning, saying she was merely meeting and interacting with party members.

"After the 2016 local government elections, it was impressed upon us to talk to our members and the people, and that is what I have been doing, I am not campaigning,” Dlamini-Zuma told journalists.

While delegates sang songs in support of her presidential campaign, Dlamini-Zuma said she had not yet been nominated by any branches.

“I do not know about you, but my understating is that the nomination process has not started,” she said.

During her address, Dlamini-Zuma appealed to delegates to support the provincial ANCWL’s new leadership which was elected during the conference on Saturday evening.

She stressed that loyalty towards them was crucial at this time of the revolution.

Nonhlanhla Khoza was elected chairperson, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu deputy chairperson, Nonhlanhla Gabela provincial secretary, Fikile Khumalo deputy provincial secretary and Weziwe Thusi was elected as treasurer.