 

Expect taxi fare increases between R1 - R5 following petrol price hike

2017-09-03 22:21

James de Villiers, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Taxi fares will possibly increase by between R1 and R5 per journey, depending on the region, following a petrol price increase of 67c per litre, Santaco warned on Sunday.

The taxi-industry will try its best to try and reduce the blow to consumers while keeping operators afloat, South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa told News24.

“We all know that the economy is struggling which increases the pressure on all fronts for taxi operators. Taxi operators need to navigate increased fuel prices, maintenance cost, paying vehicle instalments while keeping prices affordable,” Molelekwa said.

“I think we are proud of the fact that the industry has survived storms in the past, and we are confident that we’ll be able to survive this storm as well. We trust there will be some release soon.”

In June, the taxi association brought large parts of Johannesburg to a standstill when they demanded that the prices of minibuses be reduced, but Molelekwa said no further protest action was planned.

“A taxi strike is a last resort, but at the moment all communication channels are open with the transport department and Toyota said they are also trying hard to decrease minibus prices.”

In 2016, a Statistics South Africa report found that 51.0% of South African households are dependent on taxis for transport.

The ‘Measuring Household Expenditure on Public Transport’ report found that 66.6% of the population spent more than 20% of their monthly income on public transport.

Read more on:    santaco  |  fuel increase

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Expect resistance to radical economic transformation - Dlamini-Zuma

2017-09-03 22:56

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 2 2017-09-02 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 