Expectant dad stabbed on day of child's birth

Pietermaritzburg - August 30 was supposed to be remembered as the day they brought their third child into the world.

Instead the day will haunt Nadeem Dawood and Fairoza Sirkhod, who were left traumatised when three men accosted them early on Wednesday morning at their flat and stabbed Dawood (35) in the shoulder, as their two young children slept.

The bag of clothes that they had packed ready for the new baby ended up being soaked in the father’s blood.

Sirkhod (30) was to be admitted for a Caesarean section on Wednesday morning, but the incident meant the birth of their child was postponed to later in the day.

Dawood, along with family, owns and runs the butchery, Willowton Meats, on Langalibalele Street, which is across the road from their flat. He is also the manager of Willowton Palace, a restaurant next to the butchery.

The Witness arrived at the flat on Wednesday morning to find the floor and all rooms covered in blood.

Family members, neighbours and witnesses said three “well-dressed men” had entered the flat, and were later seen fleeing in a getaway car.

They said that the three men had accosted the couple with knives in the flat. Relatives said the three were “professional” in how they went about the robbery, as they made Dawood open cupboards and search the house so as not to leave fingerprints.

The robbers made off with cell phones and cash, they said.

Sirkhod told The Witness that the three men had likely gained access into the premises by following two Willowton Meats staff members who go to the flat at about 6 am every morning before they start work.

“I opened the front door and they came in and said ‘give me money’ and started searching around. They stabbed my husband after they could not find any money.

“When they were walking from room to room I saw the front gate opened and I ran out and shouted for a neighbour.”

She said her children, an eight-year-old boy and five-year-old girl who stayed home from school yesterday, were in shock. “We never expected this to happen.”

Sirkhod makes roti in bulk at the flat to sell to the butchery and other places.

A relative, Mohamed Dawood, said Sirkhod’s doctors had called family members on Wednesday morning to ask where she was.

He said Sirkhod was taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon to give birth.

“The family is shocked. We hear about it [crime] all the time but when it hits close to home, then you only realise how bad crime is.”

A visibly traumatised Dawood declined to speak to The Witness when he returned from receiving stitches for his wound.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mthokozisi Ngobese confirmed police were investigating a case of house robbery and assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm.