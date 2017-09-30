 

Fake cops scam victims of stock theft

2017-09-30 19:49

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(iStock)

Pietermaritzburg - Police have warned livestock owners to be aware of the latest scam targeting victims of stock theft.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the latest modus operandi of stock thieves was to call their victims and inform them that they were police officers and that they had found and recovered their stolen livestock.

"They pretend to be police officers from Stock Theft Unit from other provinces, investigating their cases.

"They would inform the victim that their livestock has been recovered from another province but they have to deposit a certain amount of cash so that their livestock can be transported back home," said Mbhele.
 
They would then demand an amount from R2 000 upwards.

"Please beware that there is no investigating officer who can ask the victim for money, the Stock Theft Investigators will in fact assist victims and would drive them by state vehicle to view recovered livestock," Mbhele said.

Border areas

She said the scammers were predominantly targeting victims close to the borders, such as those based in Bulwer, Impendle, Bergville and other rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

"All the victims of stock theft are advised to make contact with their investigating officers as soon as they have opened a stock theft case.

"If they have been contacted by these criminals, they are advised to immediately contact the nearest police station or their investigating officer as soon as possible."

Mbhele said it was important that livestock owners affected by stock theft familiarised themselves with the detectives investigating their cases.

"When receiving such calls or text messages, please ask the ‘police’ of the brand mark of your so-called recovered livestock and tell them to leave their contact details then inform police immediately," Mbhele said.

