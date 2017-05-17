Families of trapped Lily Mine workers each paid R200 000 - Cosatu

Johannesburg - The families of the three trapped Lily mineworkers have each been paid a lump sum of
R200 000.
Cosatu said in a statement on
Wednesday that the families of Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyarenda and Yvonne Mnisi had received a lump sum payout.
Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said
the 75 injured miners each received R10 000. They were initially promised a
payment of R50 000.
"We shall continue to work
to support the fundraising efforts so that workers can receive the additional
R40 000," Pamla said.
Pamla said
they remained adamant that any company that takes over operations at Lily Mine
will need to prioritise the recovery of the bodies of the trapped miners first.
"We also want to see the
continuation of an investigation that will help determine the cause of the
accident and we demand that those found responsible should be held
accountable."
Nkambule, Nyarenda and Mnisi were in a lamp room housed
in a shipping container on the surface of the coal mine, when an underground
supporting pillar collapsed on February 5, 2016. The container was buried under
about 60m of rock and soil.
Seventy miners were rescued via
a ventilation shaft. Rescuers tried repeatedly to get to the three, trapped
underground, but had to withdraw as more ground collapsed.
Mnisi’s husband Shadrack lives
in a house behind the local spaza shop in Louieville,
Mpumalanga.
The father of two said the
family had received money from the Chamber of Mines, Old Mutual and some
international churches.
'I don’t
know what is happening'
However, Shadrack said he had
not received the lump sum payment yet.
Nkumbule's
38-year-old husband Christopher said that some people had said that they had
received the money on Friday, but he had not.
The couple's four children live
with their grandmother.
"They said they gave it to
the grannies and some of us would have to sign for it, but I don’t know what is
happening. But the money is apparently there," Christopher told News24 on
Wednesday afternoon.
Nyarenda's family
could not be reached for comment.
Pamla said the government
needed to present tangible enforcement mechanisms and hire more inspectors to
ensure that there was compliance in the mines.
"Mining companies cannot
just focus on profit maximisation and increased mechanisation of the sector,
without paying serious attention to job security, economic growth and access to
educational, housing and other facilities for the mine workers."