 

Family confirms body found is that of missing Courtney Pieters

2017-05-14 12:40

Nation Nyoka, News24

Courtney Pieters (Supplied via Netwerk24)

Courtney Pieters (Supplied via Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The family of three-year-old Courtney Pieters, who went missing 10 days ago, have confirmed a body that had been found was the missing child.

Family spokesperson Celeste Adonis told News24 on Sunday morning that police and community volunteers discovered the body after searching for over a week.

Courtney was reported missing after she disappeared near her home on the morning of May 4.

According to the Pink Ladies organisation, the girl was last seen on the corner of Milky Way and Grand Vue Avenue near her home in the Western Cape suburb of Salberau, wearing a yellow and white top, blue shorts and walking barefoot.

Police said on Saturday that a body was found, but were still confirming whether it was Pieters.

"SAPS crime scene experts and a forensic pathologist were called to the scene. The body has been taken to the mortuary where further tests will be conducted to determine if [it] is that of missing Courtney Pieters of Elsies River," Captain FC van Wyk said.

Read more on:    courtney pieters  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mother’s Day: Why we love our mums

2017-05-14 10:28

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 