Family dead on N2 near Richards Bay

What To Read Next

Richards Bay - An entire family has died during a head on collision on the N2 near Richards Bay on Sunday afternoon, IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst told News24 .

Herbst said search and rescue teams are busy on the N2 northbound going into Richards Bay.

"Two cars collided head on. At this point two people have been critically injured and an entire family died."

Two people who were in a Mercedes Benz were taken to hospital.

"The entire family of the VW Polo, mom, dad two kids aged 13-years and approximately 2-years-old all declared dead on arrival. The 2-year-old was sitting on a mom's lap unrestrained during the head on collision."