Family dog mauls 3-year-old to death

Durban - A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by their family dog in Locke Place in Mayville, Durban area on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said her six-year-old brother was also attacked and left in a serious condition.



“On arrival they found a three year old child who had sustained critical injuries. Immediately Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked on the child however the child was in cardiac arrest.”

Jamieson said after 40 minutes of resuscitation efforts the child was unfortunately declared dead.

Her brother was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It happened at around 17:00 on Saturday afternoon.

Police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will investigate the incident.

