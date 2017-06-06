 

Family identifies 3 found gagged, bound, burnt to death in Centurion

2017-06-06 11:08

Iavan Pijoos, News24

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Johannesburg - The three people who were found bound, gagged, and burnt to death in Centurion on Monday, have been identified.

A family member, who did not want to be named, told News24 that they were identified through their dental records.

"The man's sister is a dentist and she went to the morgue on Monday evening and positively identified them through their dental records," the family member said.

Family sources have identified them as Gregory Naidoo, 57, Melanie Naidoo, 51, and Rakiel Naidoo, 23.

On Monday, ER24 said that one of the bodies was of a 13-year-old, however, the family member told News24 that their daughter was 23 years old.

Captain Kay Makhubela told News24 on Tuesday that he was not aware that the family had identified the bodies.

Makhubela did, however, say on Monday that a family of three had allegedly been kidnapped from their home in Northcliff.

He said the report indicated a man, woman and young woman had been taken from the scene. The family's car, a Mercedes Benz, was also missing from their home.

Makhubela could not confirm on Tuesday that the bodies found in Centurion were the same family that were allegedly kidnapped. 

