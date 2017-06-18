 

Farlam strikes back at Phiyega

2017-06-18 06:01

Abram Mashego

-
Riah Phiyega. (Nasief Manie, Netwerk24)

Riah Phiyega. (Nasief Manie, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

What now for former police commissioner Riah Phiyega?

2017-06-15 12:23

Riah Phiyega's term as national police commissioner ended on Monday, she sat down with News24 on her future plans. Watch. WATCH

Retired Judge Ian Farlam has accused former police commissioner Riah Phiyega of attacking him and other members of the Marikana Commission of Inquiry.

In a sworn affidavit, which was filed on Thursday on behalf of the commission, Farlam states that “the contention that the commission acted maliciously and in bad faith is baseless and a gratuitous attack on me, [and] other members of the commission”.

Farlam was responding to a series of accusations made by Phiyega in her application to the High Court in Pretoria filed in June last year in which she is challenging the commission’s findings against her.

In the affidavit, Farlam states that he “on a number of occasions, had to intervene as [Phiyega] gave evidence and to protect and assist her where I felt that the questions posed were unfair and/or vague”.

“It was not my intention to humiliate [her], nor does it appear so from a perusal of the transcript.”

Phiyega is trying to clear her name by taking the Farlam Commission’s report – which found that she misled the commission and concealed information about the infamous “Scene 2” at which police officers gunned down 18 striking miners, many in the back – on review.

In her application, Phiyega accuses Farlam and advocates Bantubonke Regent Tokota SC and Pingla Devi Hemraj SC, who assisted him at the commission, of having “cut-and-pasted evidence leaders’ heads of arguments”.

Suspects

City Press obtained a copy of a memorandum prepared by Werksmans Attorneys, in which they highlight similarities between Farlam’s findings and the submissions by evidence leaders.

However, Farlam denies his findings were “inaccurate or vitiated with illegality, nor were they irrational, malicious and susceptible to judicial review”.

Phiyega, whose legal fees for the review were paid by the state, was this week forced to sign an undertaking that she would refund taxpayers the costs incurred in her protracted legal battle should she lose the case.

Phiyega’s problems started two months after President Jacob Zuma appointed her as national police commissioner, with the massacre at Marikana of 34 striking mine workers in 2012.

Ten people, including two police officers, were killed in the week prior to the massacre. The Farlam Commission was critical of Phiyega’s role in the events surrounding the massacre.

Although 18 mine workers have appeared in court charged with the murders committed in the days leading to the massacre, no police officers have been investigated or charged for their roles in the massacre and the extrajudicial killings at Scene 2.

Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has identified Phiyega and 72 police officers as suspects it believes should be prosecuted for their role in the massacre.

Former North West commissioner Lieutenant General Zukiswa Mbombo, Brigadier Ledile Malahlela, and North West deputy police commissioners Major General Ganasen Naidoo and Major General William Mpembe are also on Ipid’s list.

Their proposed charges will range from murder and assault to perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

Investigations

In its presentation to Parliament in March, Ipid revealed that the investigations were at an advanced stage and it undertook to submit the dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by April 24.

But the watchdog conceded it had not yet obtained all relevant statements, nor had it verified some of the video footage obtained during the investigation.

“Sixty-four warning statements are outstanding out of the 184 crime scene reconstructions,” said the report.

A warning statement is the final stage in an investigation, and is issued to suspects who are offered an opportunity to state their side of the story.

The NPA then decides whether or not to prosecute.

According to the presentation, “all relevant statements pertaining to” Phiyega’s and Mbombo’s roles in misleading the Farlam commission were submitted to the NPA, and Ipid was waiting for further guidance.

Another docket implicating Naidoo in the shooting of mine workers has also been submitted to the NPA.

It refers to Naidoo failing to inform Ipid that he had also fired shots at the scene, and that he had refused to submit his firearm for ballistics testing.

The prosecution is yet to announce its decision on the matter.

Read more on:    npa  |  ipid  |  riah phiyega  |  ian farlam  |  marikana

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

FSB takes steps to recover missing R255m

2017-06-18 06:02

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 