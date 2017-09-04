 

Father who allegedly beat 5-year-old son to death abandons bail application

2017-09-04 15:50

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Magistrates court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Johannesburg - A man who allegedly beat his five-year-old son to death abandoned his bail application in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Dressed in blue jeans and a grey hoodie, Seisax Boesack appeared briefly before an almost packed court room.

Community members who attended the case held placards, some of which read: "Love your family, don't kill them", and "Stop abusing kids". 

Prosecutor Talita Louw  said the State would be opposing bail. She said they were still awaiting post-mortem results. No reasons were given for why Boesack decided to abandon his bail application.

Gauteng police said the boy Calep Ouman had apparently managed to tell his father's girlfriend who had attacked him before he died of his injuries in a Johannesburg hospital. 

Calep succumbed to his injuries after arriving at a local hospital on Friday, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24. 

The severe assault is believed to have taken place at the father’s home in Chrisville, which he shared with his girlfriend.

"The dad and the child – who he has with another woman – had been home alone while the girlfriend was at work. When the girlfriend got home, she saw the child was limp and had been assaulted," Makhubela said at the time. 

"The child indicated to her that his father had hit him and she took the boy to the hospital."

He died on arrival and his father was arrested at his home.

A 'very angry' community

Following court proceedings on Monday, Ishaam Khan, who is the deputy chairperson of a rehabilitation centre, the Recovery Life Institute said Boesack had been at the centre for three months last year in an effort to get clean. 

"He was trying to get clean. This child was growing up in front of us. He was very, very quiet," Khan told reporters. 

He also alleged that Boesack had assaulted his boy before. His sister had laid charges against him and later withdrew, he said. 

Councillor Rashida Landis, who was also in court, said the community was "very angry" and needed justice for the five-year-old. 

Meanwhile in a statement released on Monday, DA MP John Moodey said he was "deeply disappointed" in the failings of the justice system, "without which we may have prevented the loss of this little boy’s life".

He called for a thorough investigation into the matter. 

"It is difficult to understand what would have led to the court's decision for the charges to be dropped or why there was little or no further investigation. At the very least, there should have been an intervention by a social worker. It is the duty of the state to protect children, as they cannot yet protect themselves," he said. 

The matter is expected back in court on October 4.


