Bloemfontein - “If you come to varsity tomorrow (Wednesday), the blood will flow. You won’t survive,” is the voice message which started doing the rounds at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, reported Netwerk24 on Tuesday.

“We will break windows, doors, trees and I don’t know what else. So, if you come here [to the campus], you will die.”

The voice message added that there would be “special forces” such as buses to help.



It’s not known who is speaking or who sent the voice message.



UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said they were aware of the voice message. “However, it is difficult to determine where it originated from,” she said.



“It could have been recorded at another university or any other place and just spread. It might not even be one of our students.”



Lectures were disrupted at the agriculture faculty on Tuesday afternoon after about 150 students held a meeting about the registration process.



Asive Dlanjwa, a member of the Free Education Movement (FEM), said the students were unhappy that lectures were continuing despite the fact that everyone hadn’t been registered yet.



“Most of them applied for assistance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), but there is a delay.



“The students can’t afford to pay for their studies themselves, but they have proof that they did make Nsfas applications. How can they be stopped from attending lectures?”



The protesting students gathered at the main building of UFS where they aired their displeasure with the tuition issue.