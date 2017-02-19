Fedusa 'dismayed' at Molefe's MP nomination

Johannesburg-The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has joined in the public outcry over the appointment of former Eskom Chief Brian Molefe to Parliament.

In statement released on Sunday, the union said it was "dismayed’" that Molefe, who was linked to the controversial Gupta family in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture Report, has been nominated to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP).

His nomination was announced on Friday. City Press reported that an ANC MP, Abram Mudau, was pushed to resign from Parliament so that Molefe could come in as a replacement.



The ANC in North West had also claimed that they nominated Molefe because he belonged to a branch in Madibeng in that province. But leaders of the branch in Ward 29 in Hartbeespoort on Saturday denied that he was on its books, reported the paper.



Fedusa said that Molefe was also linked to the manipulation of an Optima mine coal supply agreement which saw the power utility awarding a R564m contract to Tegeta, a company owned by the Gupta Family and President Zuma’s son Duduzane.

"Although the allegations contained in the report are yet to be tested in a court of law, Fedusa believes that they make Molefe a highly compromised individual who should be cleared before being appointed to such a constitutionally important institution as Parliament.’"



The union said Molefe’s appointment as MP would lay the groundwork for his possible appointment to the national executive, either as a minister or a deputy minister of finance, replacing Pravin Gordhan or Mcebisi Jonas.



"Fedusa firmly believes that the scope for renewed efforts at state capture will be strengthened if Molefe is sworn in as a Member of the National Assembly and that the timing of the announcement of his nomination on the eve of the tabling of the National Budget by the Minister of Finance does not augur well for the people of South Africa."

The union said it would continue working with its attorneys to explore ways in which Molefe could be held accountable for the controversial Tegeta coal supply saga.

