 

Fedusa 'dismayed' at Molefe's MP nomination

2017-02-19 20:27

Monica Laganparsad, News24

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg-The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has joined in the public outcry over the appointment of former Eskom Chief Brian Molefe to Parliament.

In statement released on Sunday, the union said it was "dismayed’" that Molefe, who was linked to the controversial Gupta family in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture Report, has been nominated to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP).

His nomination was announced on Friday. City Press reported that an ANC MP, Abram Mudau, was pushed to resign from Parliament so that Molefe could come in as a replacement.

The ANC in North West had also claimed that they nominated Molefe because he belonged to a branch in Madibeng in that province. But leaders of the branch in Ward 29 in Hartbeespoort on Saturday denied that he was on its books, reported the paper.

Fedusa said that Molefe was also linked to the manipulation of an Optima mine coal supply agreement which saw the power utility awarding a R564m contract to Tegeta, a company owned by the Gupta Family and President Zuma’s son Duduzane.

"Although the allegations contained in the report are yet to be tested in a court of law, Fedusa believes that they make Molefe a highly compromised individual who should be cleared before being appointed to such a constitutionally important institution as Parliament.’"

The union said Molefe’s appointment as MP would lay the groundwork for his possible appointment to the national executive, either as a minister or a deputy minister of finance, replacing Pravin Gordhan or Mcebisi Jonas.
 
"Fedusa firmly believes that the scope for renewed efforts at state capture will be strengthened if Molefe is sworn in as a Member of the National Assembly and that the timing of the announcement of his nomination on the eve of the tabling of the National Budget by the Minister of Finance does not augur well for the people of South Africa."

The union said it would continue working with its attorneys to explore ways in which Molefe could be held accountable for the controversial Tegeta coal supply saga.

Read more on:    fedusa  |  anc  |  brian molefe  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NSFAS to fund over 400 000 students for 2017

2017-02-19 20:09

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday February 18 2017-02-18 22:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 