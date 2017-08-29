 

Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini's lawyer admitted to hospital

2017-08-29 09:55

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Mcebo Dlamini. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Mcebo Dlamini. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

'We will continue to expose the shenanigans of Wits Management' - Mcebo Dlamini

2017-03-08 10:02

Former Wits SRC President, Mcebo Dlamini weighed in on the tensions between the South African Union of Jewish Students (SAUJS) and the Wits Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) by saying it shows how the university serves the interest of the Zionist. WATCH

Johannesburg - The lawyer for student activist Mcebo Dlamini has been admitted to hospital, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

During his 10 minute appearance, Dlamini told the court that his legal counsel had to seek medical attention and was unable to make it to court.

He said he had shown the prosecutor the text message he had received from his lawyer.

READ: My lawyer has withdrawn due to political pressure - Mcebo Dlamini

"I'm frustrated and I don't even know if he is going to come for my next appearance. He could have sent someone else in his place," Dlamini said.

Dlamini appeared on charges of violating a court order, public violence, assault, theft, and damage to property.

He was arrested in October 2016, but was released on R2 000 bail on November 9 in the Palm Ridge High Court.

The matter was postponed to September 7 for Dlamini to make final arrangements for an attorney.

Read more on:    mcebo dlamini  |  johannesburg  |  university fees  |  university protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Transport minister distances himself from e-tolls 'dismal failure' report

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Hillbrow community ‘devastated, shocked’ by concert shooting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 