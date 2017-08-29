Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini's lawyer admitted to hospital

Former Wits SRC President, Mcebo Dlamini weighed in on the tensions between the South African Union of Jewish Students (SAUJS) and the Wits Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) by saying it shows how the university serves the interest of the Zionist. WATCH

Johannesburg - The lawyer for student activist Mcebo Dlamini has been admitted to hospital, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

During his 10 minute appearance, Dlamini told the court that his legal counsel had to seek medical attention and was unable to make it to court.

He said he had shown the prosecutor the text message he had received from his lawyer.

"I'm frustrated and I don't even know if he is going to come for my next appearance. He could have sent someone else in his place," Dlamini said.

Dlamini appeared on charges of violating a court order, public violence, assault, theft, and damage to property.

He was arrested in October 2016, but was released on R2 000 bail on November 9 in the Palm Ridge High Court.

The matter was postponed to September 7 for Dlamini to make final arrangements for an attorney.