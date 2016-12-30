Fees Must Fall movement must be constructive - top Durban matriculant

Durban - The Fees Must Fall movement should be constructive, and not destructive, says Inessa Rajah, who banked an impressive nine distinctions.

Rajah weighed in on the movement which dominated the narrative during her matric year at Durban Girls' College.

Rajah, who will be pursuing a degree in Metatronic Engineering at the University of Cape Town, said the push toward fee-free education would be impossible to ignore as she moved into the tertiary phase of her education.

"I think the fees must fall issue cannot be ignored and we are going to be seeing it up close. I think both sides are refusing to listen, and people need to listen to each other. Let’s be constructive, and not destructive, about this," she said.

She attributed her success to managing her time well.



"I think that prioritising and starting work early and doing work in advance is key. Try not to stress too much; that doesn’t help anyone. You end up stressing about stress," she said.

"It is a difficult time, regardless, and it is important to enjoy whatever you can from the year," Rajah added.

She said that she had given herself time to enjoy her matric year early on, but then knuckled down when trials rolled around.

"I had a bit of a social life in the beginning of the year, with matric dances and going out quite a bit, and from trials, I shut myself off and barely went out. I would just be at home and focused on the studying," she said.



Rajah was in the headlines earlier this year when she won the Commonwealth Essay Competition.



She beat more than 13 000 other entrants in the senior category with a short story inspired by xenophobic violence.