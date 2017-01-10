 

Festive season road fatality stats to be released

2017-01-10 05:38

Kaveel Singh, News24

Energy Minister Dipuo Peters. (AFP)

Johannesburg – Transport Minister Dipuo Peters is expected to release the 2016/17 festive season road crash and fatality figures on Tuesday, her department said.

MECs for community safety and transport, non-governmental organisations focusing on public transport, youth road safety forums, and traffic police were expected at the briefing in Midrand.

In the past two years, festive season fatalities on South Africa’s roads had increased.

Peters said between December 1 2015 and January 11, 2016 there were 1 387 fatal crashes, an 11% increase compared to the 2014 festive season.


Read more on:    dipuo peters

