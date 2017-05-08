FF Plus, interest groups condemn Coligny protests

Three houses have been set alight and property damaged as Coligny residents continue to protest following the the death of a teenage boy. WATCH

Rustenburg - A political party and interest groups have condemned violent protest action in Coligny on Monday following the decision to release two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy on bail.

According to the Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald, two houses were set alight, one belonging to a local doctor and another to a farmer on Monday after the bail application.

"The FF Plus calls on all politicians, and especially those of the ANC, to tell their followers to respect the rule of law and not to make any racist or populistic [sic] statements such as the North West's premier Supra Mahumapelo has done at the funeral of the boy."

Speaking at the funeral service for 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu, Mahumapelo allegedly said the teenager died at the hand of white racists.

"The situation is extremely explosive, and the FF Plus wants to again point out that a community has the right to defend itself and to protect its property, and this must be respected by everyone," said Groenewald.

Consequences

Meanwhile Agri SA president Johannes Möller said the law needs to take its course.

"These actions are condemned in the strongest possible terms, and as is in the murder case, the law must take its course in the investigation of these criminal acts against the farming community."

He said that if the accused in the murder trial are found guilty "they must face the consequences of their actions".

"It cannot be allowed that members of society take the law into their own hands if they are not satisfied with the proceedings of a court of law, they should also face the consequences for their criminal actions."

Solidarity spokesperson Juran van den Heever condemned Mahumapelo's comments saying it was "indicative of the systemic problem currently faced by white South Africans and other minority groups".

"These comments not only infringe upon the constitutional right afforded to all accused persons to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, but further serve as example of the escalating racial hatred and racist propaganda by state officials toward whites."

Mosweu's death sparked riots in the small North West town of Coligny with residents taking to the streets and looting and burning buildings.