Fidget spinner craze

Durban toy seller, Sanjiv Fulchand, who sold 4?000 fidget spinners in the first four days of the Royal Show, said the gadget was by far the best selling toy he has ever encountered. (Nompilo Kunene)

Durban - Described as the world’s “fastest selling toy” by a Durban toy seller, the fidget spinner has become the current must-have gadget for youngsters and adults everywhere.

Durban toy seller Sanjiv Fulchand, who had a stall at the Pietermaritzburg Royal Showgrounds, said he sold 4 000 fidget spinners on the first four days of the show.

“It is definitely a global phenomenal and people just love it,” said Fulchand.

The common fidget spinner is a three-pronged toy with a spinning wheel at the centre. You just hold it and spin it.

As tedious as that might sound to many who have not experimented with the toy, the fidget spinner is said to relieve boredom and stress for children, particularly those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). But many adults have also come to love the feel of the whirring wheel.

Fulchand said the fidget spinner was developed to help “fidgety” children with ADHD.

“It helped them to keep busy so they don’t become fidgety and disruptive. Since then it has become a novelty,” he said.

Some people, especially youngsters, have come up with eye-catching hand tricks, which are arguably what draws people to the toy.

Fulchand has been selling toys for the past 25 years and said the fidget spinner was by far the best selling toy he has ever encountered.

“People who smoke have told me that they have been smoking less ever since they started playing with this toy,” he said.

A parent who was buying a fidget spinner for her daughter said many of the children at her daughter’s school had the toy and that’s why her daughter also wanted one.

Shashmika Pillay (14) said she had played with a friend’s fidget spinner and decided to buy one of her own because it was “so addictive”. “It’s calming. It will definitely help me when I’m studying because I usually study with music playing and that can be distracting sometimes,” said Shashmika.

Joash Pather (17), who also bought one, said he already had multiple fidget spinners in different colours and designs.

Fulchand said the toys were selling so well that he decided to reduce the prices to R20 for pupils in uniform and R30 for adults.