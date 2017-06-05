 

Fidget spinner craze

2017-06-05 10:26

Nompilo Kunene, Weekend Witness

Durban toy seller, Sanjiv Fulchand, who sold 4?000 fidget spinners in the first four days of the Royal Show, said the gadget was by far the best selling toy he has ever encountered.

Durban toy seller, Sanjiv Fulchand, who sold 4?000 fidget spinners in the first four days of the Royal Show, said the gadget was by far the best selling toy he has ever encountered. (Nompilo Kunene)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

More than 1 million South African adults affected by ADHD

2016-03-22 15:13

A study done by Dr Renata Schoeman, at the University of Stellenbosch Business School finds that adult ADHD is a chronic disorder. Watch.WATCH

Durban - Described as the world’s “fastest selling toy” by a Durban toy seller, the fidget spinner has become the current must-have gadget for youngsters and adults everywhere.

Durban toy seller Sanjiv Fulchand, who had a stall at the Pietermaritzburg Royal Showgrounds, said he sold 4 000 fidget spinners on the first four days of the show.

“It is definitely a global phenomenal and people just love it,” said Fulchand.

The common fidget spinner is a three-pronged toy with a spinning wheel at the centre. You just hold it and spin it.

As tedious as that might sound to many who have not experimented with the toy, the fidget spinner is said to relieve boredom and stress for children, particularly those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). But many adults have also come to love the feel of the whirring wheel.

Fulchand said the fidget spinner was developed to help “fidgety” children with ADHD.

“It helped them to keep busy so they don’t become fidgety and disruptive. Since then it has become a novelty,” he said.

Some people, especially youngsters, have come up with eye-catching hand tricks, which are arguably what draws people to the toy.

Fulchand has been selling toys for the past 25 years and said the fidget spinner was by far the best selling toy he has ever encountered.

“People who smoke have told me that they have been smoking less ever since they started playing with this toy,” he said.

A parent who was buying a fidget spinner for her daughter said many of the children at her daughter’s school had the toy and that’s why her daughter also wanted one.

Shashmika Pillay (14) said she had played with a friend’s fidget spinner and decided to buy one of her own because it was “so addictive”. “It’s calming. It will definitely help me when I’m studying because I usually study with music playing and that can be distracting sometimes,” said Shashmika.

Joash Pather (17), who also bought one, said he already had multiple fidget spinners in different colours and designs.

Fulchand said the toys were selling so well that he decided to reduce the prices to R20 for pupils in uniform and R30 for adults.


Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  toys

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Date set for Zille's DA disciplinary panel appearance

2017-06-05 12:25

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'I was in an abusive relationship' - kidnapping survivor
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 